Merced County to expand COVID-19 testing for county residents

A healthcare worker administers a coronavirus test to a patient at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center on June 25, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. The USF Health system partnered with the Hillsborough County Government to provide coronavirus testing at several location sites throughout the county. Florida is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the state reached a new record for single-day infections on Wednesday with 5,511 new cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Department of Public Health says an additional COVID-19 testing site will be available for county residents, according to an announcement Saturday afternoon.

Health officials say the additional COVID-19 testing site is through a partnership with Verily, which offers state-funded mobile testing resources.

“The Department is excited to announce the expansion of COVID-19 testing capabilities in Merced County. Our goal is to ensure all residents have reasonable access to testing in their community,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Public Health Officer.

This site will be located at the Los Banos Fairgrounds at 403 F Street, beginning Monday with appointments available Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Individuals can schedule appointments here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.