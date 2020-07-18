Merced County still conducting contact tracing after claim stating misinformation

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Department of Public Health says they continue to conduct contact tracing after information was misrepresented in a statewide publication claiming the county was longer conducting contact tracing in response to COVID-19.

Officials say they continue to conduct contact tracing as it is required by the state. This includes contacting all positive cases and conducting a robust contact interview including:

Providing verbal instructions to isolate

Identifying the suspected source of disease exposure

Identifying all places visited during the case’s infectious period

Identifying all people in contact during the case’s infectious period

Providing information on how cases can notify people they’ve come into contact

Providing resources and information to the cases.

According to the department of public health they also contact affected employers when one of their employees tests positive.

Officials say the California Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday that Merced County is meeting its contact tracing requirements.

