MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K-9 Rally, Merced County Sherrif’s Office retired police dog, recently passed away, deputies announced Friday evening.

According to deputies, Rally joined the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 as a narcotics detection dog with Sgt. Nobari as her handler. She spent nine years in their Operations Bureau and Corrections Bureau.

In 2017, deputies say she changed handlers and finished out her career with Deputy Garcia.

Deputies state when it came time for her to retire, she stayed in Garcia’s care with his family.

“We’re grateful for her contributions to keeping Merced County safe,” reads the bottom of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.