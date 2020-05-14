Merced County sees 9 new virus cases, 11 recoveries

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 11 recoveries

That brings the county’s overall cases to 189 and recoveries to 120.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Department of Public Health.

Out of the 189 cases, 68 were known exposure, 43 were community spread, 41 were health care-related exposure, 33 were acquired out of the county and four were under investigation.

Health officials said four patients have died from COVID-19.

Merced County residents experiencing mild to moderate virus symptoms can receive free 24/7 virtual urgent care visits through Dignity Health using the coupon code COVID19.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Merced County as of Thursday afternoon.

Detailed information on virus cases in Merced County can be found on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

