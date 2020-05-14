Merced County sees 9 new virus cases, 11 recoveries

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 11 recoveries

That brings the county’s overall cases to 189 and recoveries to 120.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Department of Public Health.

Out of the 189 cases, 68 were known exposure, 43 were community spread, 41 were health care-related exposure, 33 were acquired out of the county and four were under investigation.

Health officials said four patients have died from COVID-19.

Merced County residents experiencing mild to moderate virus symptoms can receive free 24/7 virtual urgent care visits through Dignity Health using the coupon code COVID19.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Merced County as of Thursday afternoon.

Detailed information on virus cases in Merced County can be found on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

