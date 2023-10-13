MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A $2.9 million California Clean Grant for O’Banion Park in Dos Palos is officially secured.

Merced County announced on Friday, that this fundraising is said to be used to renovate the park, creating a welcoming green space for Dos Palos residents to exercise, relax, play, and socialize.

Amenities included are:

An outdoor stage.

A splash pad.

Two new picnic shelters.

The replacement of 22 picnic tables with new graffiti-resistant tables.

A new irrigation system.

Additional lighting.

New trees, benches, and hydration stations.

Merced County officials say this funding is complemented by a recent $3 million state budget allocation that was secured by Senator Anna Caballero following a funding request submitted by Merced County. This funding is said to still be used to renovate the on-site Del Hale Hall Community Center and relocate the Dos Palos library branch to O’Banion Park from its current offsite location.

Merced County officials say the other county park projects that are underway or recently completed are detailed in Merced County’s Annual Report.