MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County is searching for a permanent health officer after the former one departs.

The county confirmed Dr. Salvador Sandoval is no longer the health officer and that the county did have to cancel some vaccine clinics because of the vacancy.

A concerned viewer notified our station about some vaccine clinics not operating.

We pushed for a response from county Supervisors and the health department but each person said we needed to talk to County Spokesperson Mike North.

After several interview requests that were denied, we showed up at North’s office but he declined to go on camera.

North confirmed the county officer position was open, he did not say when the departure happened and for what reason.

North said that a doctor is the interim Heal Officer while the county fills the position. North said there were clinics that were postponed due to the county not having “proper licensure for some programs.

“We have a doctor performing interim County Health Officer duties and enabling us to continue services at the Public Health Department with proper licensure. This includes the resumption of vaccination clinics.