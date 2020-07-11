KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Merced County revises health order to limit youth sports, amid COVID-19 spread

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County health officials have amended the Stay Safe Health Order on Friday to limit youth sports.

Officials say the amended order requires youth sports and activities to be closed, the change comes after being mandated by the California Department of Public Health.

“The Department continues to engage with State officials daily in order to establish and implement steps to mitigate transmission,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County’s Public Health Officer.

“However, we cannot do this alone. It is very important that every resident understands and takes steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The State will not hesitate to intervene by returning to shelter in place orders if our community continues on this path. We must continue to stay safe to stay open in Merced County and to avoid any further closures of local businesses.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know