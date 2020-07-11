Merced County revises health order to limit youth sports, amid COVID-19 spread

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County health officials have amended the Stay Safe Health Order on Friday to limit youth sports.

Officials say the amended order requires youth sports and activities to be closed, the change comes after being mandated by the California Department of Public Health.

“The Department continues to engage with State officials daily in order to establish and implement steps to mitigate transmission,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County’s Public Health Officer.

“However, we cannot do this alone. It is very important that every resident understands and takes steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The State will not hesitate to intervene by returning to shelter in place orders if our community continues on this path. We must continue to stay safe to stay open in Merced County and to avoid any further closures of local businesses.”

