Merced County reports its first infant-related COVID-19 case

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials Wednesday confirmed its first infant-related COVID-19 case in the county.

The 5-month-old infant is reported to be doing well and is recovering at home, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said they have noticed an increase children’s COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. There have been nine confirmed cases of children under 18 years of age, making it 12 confirmed cases to date.

Pediatric cases have increased from 3% of the virus-related caseload to 7% of the caseload in Merced County medical facilities.

“This case highlights the importance of following local health orders and practicing safety measures in our daily routines,” said Merced County Public Health Officer Dr. Salvador Sandoval. “It is crucial that we protect the vulnerable populations in our community, which includes young children. Now is not the time to become complacent. Transmission levels will continue to rise and will affect our loved ones unless we make a difference by doing our part.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults, based on available evidence. While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date.

Children with confirmed COVID-19 generally have mild symptoms. Reported symptoms in children include cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported. It is not known yet whether some children may be at higher risk for severe illness, such as children with underlying medical conditions and special healthcare needs.

The CDC contends that much more needs to be learned about how the virus impacts children.

