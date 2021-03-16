Merced County receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County announced last week that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will now be made available to residents, which provides full protection after a single dose.

The county received limited quantities. residents of the county are encouraged to make appointments ahead of time at county-hosted clinics; walk-ins will not be accepted.

“Prolonged waiting periods unnecessarily put individuals at risk for contracting the virus,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, County Health Officer.

Residents can visit finder.vaccinationmercedcounty.com to find clinics administrating the J&J vaccine.

Some sites also include drive-through options and the other two vaccine options, if J&J supply runs out.

“It is crucial that residents prioritize the safety of their loved ones and themselves. All three vaccines currently available for use and are 100% effective in minimizing severe and lasting effects caused by COVID-19,” said Sandoval.

For more information call the Public Health information line at 209-381-1180.