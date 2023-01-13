MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones.

On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six feet of water.

Merced Fire has utilized a gargantuan utility vehicle to transport some business owners back to their flooded offices to retrieve what they can, and to prep with more rain on the way.

Some have taken more unique approaches, like one man who has trudged back and forth to his shop all week in waiters, as he pulled behind a mud sled, to gather anything he can from his shop.

“We have about 5,000 feet of office space. It’s two to three, two to five inches deep in water. Our whole shop got flooded, which is welding equipment, shears, coil lines, all sheet metal fabrication equipment,” said Mark Cauwels, President of Modern Air Mechanical, as he headed back out on another run to his business.

The Merced City Manager told us Friday that crews continue to work to fortify the levee along Bear Creek, which was breached, and lead up to the floods.

Meanwhile in Planada, truck after truck stopped off Route 140 to grab sandbags to protect anything and everything.

Volunteers from areas near and far came to help in any way they could.

People like Albert Rubio, who owns a business only three miles outside of town.

When he heard some of his employees in Planada needed help, he left his own flooded shop, gathered volunteers, and showed up to get to work.

“When we came here it was devastating. It was horrible. So, we came here to try to help out, you know? Filling up some sandbags, bringing some food and water for the people in the community here. And I was impressed nobody was here to help these people out,” he said.

The community is told not to drink tap water, for fear it could be contaminated.

Friday that lead to long lines of people who looked for bottled water, and other essential supplies like food and toilet paper.

Anything that can be spared for the people of Planada, will go a long way.

If you want to help out, Rubio and his team hope to be out there Saturday.

If they aren’t able to with the rain on the way, a member of his team told us they will be on Tuesday.

Le Grand High School will also continue its donation drive next week and will continue to accept monetary donations at the Venmo account @LGHS-ASB.