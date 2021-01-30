Merced County pauses COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to shortage

FILE – Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County officials have paused COVID-19 vaccination clinics within the county due to a shortage of available doses nationwide.

The remaining doses the county does have will be dedicated toward providing second doses to people who have already received the first dose, according to the county.

While the coronavirus vaccine shortage is affecting everyone across the U.S., officials said Merced County continues to receive the second-worst per capita vaccine allocation in California. They contend that the county has the proper infrastructure, technology and communications in place to effectively distribute the vaccine in large volumes.

To date, the county said doses that have been allocated to them have been “quickly distributed in a safe and responsible manner,” and thousands of residents are signed up to receive a registration notice once appointments are available.

Officials at the federal, state and local level, including the county Board of Supervisors and six mayors, continue to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Department of Public Health for greater share of vaccine doses.

“The county is working closely with Congressman Jim Costa, Senator Anna Caballero and Assemblyman Adam Gray to correct this inequity by securing a greater number of vaccine doses,” said Daron McDaniel, Chairman of the Merced County Board of Supervisors. “I’m confident that we’ll be successful in making this happen, and we will not relent until it does.”

Without an increased allocation, county health officials said they do not expect to have enough vaccine doses for additional clinics at this time.

Those who would like to receive a vaccination are strongly encouraged to sign up at www.vaccinatemercedcounty.com in order to be notified of future availability and appointment options.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to a computer or internet can call the Public Health Information Line at 209-381-1180 to request an appointment (on a first-come, first-served basis). Vaccination appointments are prioritized based on State eligibility criteria and are handled in the order submitted. Eligible individuals are currently being vaccinated by appointment only in order to administer the vaccine safely, orderly and effectively.