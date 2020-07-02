Merced County not meeting state reopening criteria, some businesses to close operations

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials will mandate by Friday the closure of businesses considered a higher-risk of spreading COVID-19.

Wednesday’s announcement by the Department of Public Health comes as it reveals the county is on its third day of not having met state requirements allowing it to progress from Stage 2 to 2B.

All bars, brew pubs, and breweries are to close operations indoor and outdoor.

Additionally, the following business sectors must close all indoor operations:

• Restaurants (socially-distanced outdoor dining still allowed)

• Wineries and tasting Rooms

• Family entertainment centers (such as bowling alleys and movie theaters)

• Zoos and museums

• Cardrooms

According to health officials, the above sectors will remain impacted for a minimum of 21 days, or until Merced County’s data improves.

Merced County’s regional parks will be closed to the public over the 4th of July holiday weekend, from Friday through Sunday. The closed parks include Lake Yosemite, Hagaman Park, and Henderson Park. The parks are scheduled to reopen Monday.

