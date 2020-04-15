Merced County Library suspends curbside pick-up; online services continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Library is suspending its curbside pickup program on Wednesday to further encourage people to stay home.

However, library officials say there are several online library services that will continue to be available to the public on its website.

A library card is required to access online resources, but Merced County is currently working on an online library card application process.

Merced County Library has extended all due dates for materials currently checked out and has suspended late fines until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.