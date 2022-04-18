MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Law enforcement officials in Merced County are asking for help in the search for the next of kin of a woman who died.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the parents of Lisa Rush, 46. According to a post on the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators have searched personal records but have been unable to locate James and Cathy Rush.

“It is crucial to locate the immediate family members so the Coroner’s Office can release the body and allow Lisa to have a proper burial,” said the Sheriff’s Office post on Monday.

Rush’s parents’ last known location was Jasper, Tennessee. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Coroner’s Office at (209) 385-7369.