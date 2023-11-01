MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bus launched Merced County’s first-ever electric buses into service Wednesday and is accessible to the public.

The transportation service provider unveiled the buses marking the start of the Transit Joint Powers Authority of Merced County’s transition to a zero-emission fleet.

County officials say Measure V funds contributed $500,000 to offset the purchase of the new vehicles. They express the importance of using these buses is that they will improve local air quality.

The Bus and Measure V working together to bring these clean, electric vehicles to the streets of Merced County is exactly the kind of partnership that voters intended when they said they wanted better transportation systems in their neighborhoods. This day marks an important step on the path to a zero-emission future for our community. Executive Director of the Merced County Association of Governments Stacie Guzman

Five of the New Flyer models will be integrated into The Bus’ system covering areas in Planada and Merced. The buses are 40 feet long, can carry up to 38 passengers including two wheelchair positions, and can travel about 250 miles between charges.

Bus schedules and hours can be found on The Bus website while real-time information regarding fixed-route bus locations, services, and arrival times can be found on The Bus Live website or the mobile app. Reservations to ride The Micro Bus can be made on the mobile app or by visiting The Bus website.