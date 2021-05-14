Merced County Jail escapee apprehended in Oklahoma

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A prisoner who had escaped from Merced County Jail in April was apprehended in Oklahoma Friday ending an 18-day manhunt.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday from the Bartlesville Police SWAT Team in Oklahoma. They told deputies that police in Bartlesville had possibly identified Merced County jail escapee Charlie Everitt staying in a residence in the Oklahoma city.

Investigators had previously discovered that Everitt might have been on his way to a friend’s house in Oklahoma. Police say an unidentified person Friday told investigators that Everitt was sleeping in a residence in the town.

Bartlesville police say they were able to apprehend Everitt without incident.

The manhunt was sparked around 8:00 p.m. on Apr 26, when the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie ‘Mikey’ Everitt, 45, slipped away from John Latorraca Correctional Center on Sandy Mush Road.

Deputies say Everitt smashed his way through several layers of building material before making his way through the perimeter fencing and completing his escape from custody.