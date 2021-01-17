Merced County initiates COVID-19 vaccination clinics and website

FILE – Jim Clark, 86, receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool – File)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials said Sunday they will begin operating COVID-19 vaccination clinics with the first event taking place Wednesday along with the unveiling of a new website for vaccination registration and information.

Officials will hold vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Merced and Los Banos for individuals that meet the criteria under Phase 1A along with residents 65 years and older, the county Department of Public Health said. Due to a limited vaccine supply and to efficiently administer doses available, eligible residents will be vaccinated by appointment.

A total of 975 doses are available to be administered this week through the vaccination clinics.

Registrations will be made through a new website, called Vaccinate Merced County, which is aimed at informing the public of Merced County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and communicate with eligible individuals as it becomes available.

Those who are eligible to be vaccinated at an upcoming clinic while supply is available will then receive a link to a State of California registration site.

Officials expect the website will serve as a way for the county to communicate with and inform members of the public when they become eligible in future phases of the vaccine distribution plan

The website also includes a vaccine interest survey where residents can answer a few short questions, determine their vaccination category, and sign up to be notified when they are eligible to be vaccinated.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine may be notified directly through their employers or care providers; however, eligibility will soon expand to include additional groups within our community, officials said.

The website will be periodically updated as new information becomes available or as the state changes vaccination eligibility criteria.

More vaccination sites and options are planned and will be activated as the coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available.

The county said it has received fewer vaccine doses than neighboring counties due to the state’s vaccine distribution formula as officials advocate for larger deliveries and have been successful in securing those additional doses.

“COVID-19 is a battle that we’re fighting hard to overcome, and now we have to finish strong,” said Chairman Daron McDaniel of the Merced County Board of Supervisors. “In the process of putting these tools and communications in place, we’ve heard from our constituents. They can be assured that they will know when they’re eligible to be vaccinated and how they can receive a vaccination. They can also be assured that the Board is placing the highest priority on getting these vaccine doses available as quickly as possible.”