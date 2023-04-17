MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Free compost is being given away this weekend in Merced.

The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority (RWA) is celebrating Earth Day by hosting its second annual giveaway event on Saturday, April 22.

Between 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Merced County residents can visit the Highway 59 landfill in Merced and receive free compost.

Officials say they are also providing free home composting demonstrations on-site. The compost demonstration is open to all. RWA officials say they make compost onsite as a way to divert green waste from the landfill.

“Making and using compost signifies what Earth Day is all about,” said James Moore, Director of

RWA. “We reduce waste in our landfills by diverting organic material from being put in the

ground, we recycle the waste to make compost, and once it is transformed, we reuse it in

landscaped areas to beautify our green spaces.”

Compost is used as a soil amendment in yards and gardens to provide additional nutrients to grass, trees, and plants.