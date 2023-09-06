Small children outdoors in garden in summer, playing with bubbles. A celebration concept.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a free event that’s free and fun for the whole family? Merced County has you covered this Saturday.

Officials say that September is National Sobriety Month and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Soberfest 2023 – and it’s free to attend.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Merced Courthouse Park at 20th Street and M Street.

Officials say the goal of the event is to promote sobriety and provide resources to the community.

There will also be a free raffle and prizes, food vendors, face painting, live music, and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Dive Team, and SWAT Team.