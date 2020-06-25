Merced County health officials report new virus outbreaks

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials announced two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at a nursing home and a quick-serve coffee shop.

The first outbreak is reported at New Bethany Residential Care in Los Banos, with one resident and two employees testing positive for the virus, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health. The second outbreak is reported at a Dutch Bros. Coffee in Merced, where four employees have tested positive.

State health officials define a workplace outbreak as three or more laboratory-confirmed cases, or one positive case in a resident living within a skilled nursing facility setting.

“Due to the higher risk of severe illness among the vulnerable populations that our skilled nursing facilities serve, it is important that we continue to reduce the risk of exposure to both health care staff and the residents of our local nursing facilities,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, the county’s health officer. “As a reminder, we should all continue to practice the safety measures that have been identified as effective actions against the spread of COVID-19 to prevent outbreaks in the community.”

As Merced County continues to reopen, officials said outbreaks in facilities like skilled nursing facilities and the service industry will be more common.

The health department said it will no longer send a press release for every virus outbreak but will post affected facilities on its coronavirus website.

