Merced County Fair canceled for 2021

MERCED, California (KGPE) – The Merced County Fair is canceled for 2021. In an announcement Tuesday, the fair’s board and CEO say the decision was made due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and current statewide restrictions.

Organizers of the Merced County Fair are moving forward with plans for a modified in-person livestock show and sale.

4-H and FFA students are encouraged to continue with their animal projects to enter in the fair. The livestock exhibitor handbook will be available on April 1.

More details can be found on the fair’s website. Advisors or exhibitors with questions can also email livestock@countyofmerced.com.

