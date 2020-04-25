Merced County changes its Stay-At-Home order, clarifies essential services

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials announced Friday that they have modified the current Stay-At-Home order.

The changes include requirements for social distancing and safety plans for businesses considered essential, as well as allowing modifications for animal care facilities, faith-based organizations, drive-through automatic car washes, and pool maintenance.

“In an effort to align Merced County’s Stay-At-Home Order with the Governor’s Order, changes were made to provide clarification to the essential services in our community and to assist with social distancing and safety plans,” said Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp, the Department of Public Health Director. “It is our hope that the changes to the Order will promote public health and safety and still allow for essential services to thrive in our community.”

The order allows churches and faith-based organizations to provide weekly services through streaming or other technologies and conducting drive-thru services where visitors still remain in their vehicles.

Animal care facilities were also added to the essential list of businesses. That includes facilities that provide food, shelter, veterinary and routine care and other necessities for animals.

Drive-through car wash businesses were also deemed essential, but vacuum centers associated with car washes will still remain closed.

The county says they will continue to add to the list of essential businesses and says business are required to develop a social distancing and safety plan that include:

A limit capacity of business to 5 people per 1,000 square feet.

Door monitoring of individuals in/out to ensure appropriate capacity is maintained.

One adult may enter the business per party/cart. No large family visits.

Social distancing must be ensured (see details in amended Order).

Employees shall wipe down all carts and baskets using a disinfectant.

Provide adequate hand washing facilities for employees.

All employees must wear cloth masks, provided by employer.

All visitors to a business should wear a cloth mask. Individuals not wearing a mask may be denied entry into the business.

Customers must bag their own groceries/items when bringing reusable bags. Employees shall use new bags when bagging customer groceries/items.

All workers who are able to telecommute should be allowed to do so.

All workers must be given adequate protections whenever possible, including social distancing of employees and customers.

Screening of all employees for fever, cough, and shortness of breath required.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.