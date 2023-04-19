Market for sale plants and flowers. Many plants in pots

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced College, Agricultural Department will host its annual plant sale this weekend.

Tons of vegetables, fruits, herbs, ornamentals, and succulents are part of the sale. The nursery will be open for three days and by appointment only.

Merced College officials say they will allow 40 people in at a time for half-hour time slots and once slots fill up.

The event is taking place April 21 until April 23. To sign up and see the prices click here; for parking information, click here.