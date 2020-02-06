Merced College NextUp Center celebrates foster youth services with grand opening

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced College celebrated the grand opening on Wednesday of the NextUp Center to support current and former foster youth under the age of 26.

Merced College says it was one of 45 community colleges to receive a NextUp grant from California Community Colleges in the amount of $643,840 to establish the program which offers support and resources including academic and vocational counseling, meal and gas cards, educational supplies, and more.

Cutting the ribbon was Merced County Judge Donald Proietti.

“This program serves a great purpose for some of our most vulnerable citizens. Their success is our success. NextUp recognizes that not every student will get their degree in four years. This program supports students through the age of 26 which can be life-changing,” Proietti said.

Merced College student and former foster youth Myrandah Hernandez spoke of her experience.

“Some of us have a tragic beginning in life, a crippling disadvantage that leaves us without one or both parents causing us to bounce from place to place, uncertain of our future,” she said.

Hernandez plans to transfer to CSU Stanislaus after completing her Associate’s degree in Psychology at Merced College.

The services and support offered by the NextUp Center is key to her academic success.

“With the resources available, I know I have no excuse to not be successful,” Hernandez said.

Makalynn Christman, also a Merced College student and former foster youth, spoke of the support she receives from the center.

“We are all a part of NextUp. NextUp for good times. NextUp to get that degree and graduate. NextUp to succeed and be happy,” Christman said.

The NextUp Center currently serves 63 foster youth students at Merced College.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.