MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A small town is becoming well known for selling some big winning California Lottery Tickets.

“We have been a lucky local retailer for over 5 years now and we did just have someone hit really big on the Power Ball, and now we’ve hit the Mega so come on Super,” said Helena.

Helena has been a cashier at the 76-gas station on Lander Avenue in Hilmar for almost 7 years.

She says it is a small community with a large Lottery base. About 150 customers come in regularly to buy Lottery tickets and scratchers.

“A lot of people come here faithfully every week and play the lotto, and we are just hoping that we gave back to the community, that’s our thing,” said Helena.

Only about 6,000 people live in Hilmar, and according to locals, it is a tight-knit community.

People that work at this gas station know their customers so well that they go a little farther than most gas stations would to help make buying a lottery ticket more convenient.

“They leave their papers here, some people call us they’ll be on vacation and go I’m not going to make it back in town can you please print my numbers and then they’ll come and pay when they get back in town, cause we are a small community that’s why we’re hoping that we gave back to our community because there so faithful to us,” said Helena.

This is another reason why employees and locals are hoping the winning ticket was sold to someone who lives in town.

“It feels good that someone won it from Hilmar,” said Jesus Godinez, who is a frequent customer.

This gas station has sold winning tickets in the past with the most recent being last December when they sold a ticket that cashed in just over half a million dollars.

As of Wednesday, no one has come forward with the winning ticket.

Anyone seeking to find out if they have the winning ticket can visit the California Lottery website.