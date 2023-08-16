Merced Co. firefighters sent to support in Maui wildfires

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 67 firefighters will be dispatched to Hawaii to support the community affected by the wildfires taking place in Maui and Lahania, CAL FIRE announced Wednesday.

CAL FIRE says out of the 67 personnel that will be sent over, two are from Merced County. The firefighters sent to assist Maui wildfires and the community of Lahania are Assistant Fire Chief Mark Pimentel and Battalion Chief Joey Felix.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Pimentel. Photo Courtesy: CAL FIRE.

Battalion Chief Joey Felix. Photo Courtesy: CAL FIRE.

All the 67 personnel sent will assist and support the recovery efforts and emergency mitigation measures.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the communities impacted by this tragic event,” CAL FIRE officials said.