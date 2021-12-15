Merced Co. elementary school travels to Clovis for Central Valley Robotics Championship Tournament

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of elementary school students from across the Valley competed in the FIRST Lego League Central Valley Robotics Championship Tournament in Clovis on Saturday.

The annual event had nearly 40 different student-led teams from Fresno, Kern and Madera counties participate in the competition.

Le Grand Elementary School in Merced County was one of the many robotics teams that participated in the Central Valley championships this year.

Photo Courtesy: Le Grand Union Elementary School District

Photo Courtesy: Le Grand Union Elementary School District

“It’s important that we prepare our scholars for a rapidly changing world,” said superintendent and principal of Le Grand Elementary Scott Borba. “Robotics teaches our kids not only coding and engineering, but collaboration, critical thinking, communication and creativity as well. It’s been exciting to watch our school grow from one team with six scholars to two teams with seventeen!”

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, aka FIRST, is a global robotics community that inspires young people to be leaders and innovators in the science and technology world by having them participate in mentor-based programs that build various skills relating to science, engineering and technology.

The FIRST website says they want their program to inspire young innovators that, “foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.”

This is the fourth year Le Grand Elementary has fielded a robotics team and the second time the school has participated in the Central Valley Championship Tournament.