PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $20 million in flood relief funding has been awarded to the community of Planada in Merced County to help impacted residents recover from the severe storm events from early 2023, officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials say an item will be placed on the Oct. 24 Board of Supervisors agenda for the Board to formally accept the funding from the California State Office of Emergency Services. The funding was secured in the most recent State Budget.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding work undertaken by both Senator Caballero and Assemblywoman Soria to secure this funding,” said Scott Silveira, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “This will help one of our most vulnerable communities better recover from the unprecedented storms of 2023.”

In anticipation of the funding, the Merced County staff says they have already begun developing programs related to direct financial assistance, vehicle replacement, home inspections, home repairs, remediation, and enhancements to infrastructure.

Staff will conduct a series of community-focused workshops and plan development meetings in Planada that will occur in the evenings and weekends beginning at the end of October. The workshops will provide feedback on the plans regarding the distribution of financial relief and other elements, and offer ideas of their own.

“Planada is a special community and has faced so many challenges this past year,” said District 1 Supervisor Rodrigo Espinosa. “I am very proud of how this community has rallied together, and am very hopeful this funding will help those most in need.”

Officials say more than $5 million has been spent locally on response and recovery efforts for the 2023 Flood Events and an additional $13 million in Direct Assistance has been provided by the State to support debris removal efforts.

Officials say Merced County continues to focus on waterway maintenance and emergency preparedness. They encourage the public to sign up for Merced County emergency alerts, which can be done by clicking here.