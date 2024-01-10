MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog rescued from the trenches is now available for adoption thanks to the help of the community and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say earlier this week several people on social media reported seeing a loose German Shepherd walking the area near Santa Fe Drive and Beachwood Drive.

With the help of the community, authorities say were able to find the dog who appeared to be injured and malnourished.

While attempting to corral the dog, deputies reported she was tracked further into a drainage tunnel. Pieces of food and plastic were found inside the tunnel, leading deputies to believe this was what she called home.

Officials say the dog was eventually retrieved and is now under the care of the Merced County Animal Shelter.

Deputies say she will be up for adoption soon and can be identified on the county animal shelter’s website under #A208616.