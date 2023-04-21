MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced City School District announced they terminated the employment contract with Superintendent Diana Jimenez Friday.

The Merced City School District Board of Education held a special meeting where they say the board voted unanimously to the decision.

School officials say the decision is, “pursuant to section 16(e), ‘Termination without Cause,’” and effective Friday.

The school district says they will follow the organization’s chain of command and have Mr. Brian Meisenheimer serve as Acting Superintendent.