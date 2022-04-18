MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced City Council will discuss implementing a violence prevention program that, according to the organization Advance Peace, has seen success in other California cities.

In official documents, Advance Peace is described as a 501c3 non-profit organization that works to reduce gun violence and promote “community healing” by utilizing formerly incarcerated outreach workers referred to as “Neighborhood Change Agents” to speak to those who the program describes as high-risk individuals by “providing mentoring, helping mediate conflicts, manage anger, and offering support for day-to-day coping.”

According to an evaluation of the Advance Peace program when implemented in Stockton in Jan. 2018, from October 2018 to September 2020 the program engaged with individuals 11,911 times, spent 484 hours mediating community conflicts, responded to 116 shootings and interrupted 44 instances of gun violence. The evaluation says that in the same period Stockton saw a 21% reduction in gun deaths and assaults when compared to 2015 through 2018 averages and a 20% reduction in gun homicides city-wide.

The Merced City Council will discuss adopting the Advance Peace program in Monday’s council meeting according to city officials, saying that staff will receive a report on the possible implementation of the violence prevention program.