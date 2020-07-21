Merced City Council appoints Stephanie Dietz as acting city manager

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced City Council has appointed an acting city manager Tuesday.

Following a closed session discussion on Monday, Mayor Murphy reported that the City Council had terminated the employment of the former City Manager by a 6-1 vote.

City officials say Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz will serve as Merced’s acting City Manager until August 3 when the City Council will appoint her as Interim City Manager.

“The City Council and I have the utmost confidence in Ms. Dietz’s ability to serve in the position of Acting City Manager. She brings a lot of experience and a strong understanding of our community to this important position,” said Murphy.

Dietz has served as the city’s point person on issues such as groundwater recharging and legislative affairs. She was raised in Winton and now resides in Merced with her family.

Dietz says she is “humbled by the City Council’s trust, and honored to serve the residents of this great and growing city.”

