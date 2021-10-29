Merced CHP gives shoutout to K9s Beny and Bruce after vehicle stops uncover drugs, over $400,000

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced CHP officers gave a special shoutout to two of their K9s, Bruce and Beny, calling them, “the greatest tag team there is.”

Officials say K9 Beny and K9 Bruce were both a part of two separate vehicle stops that lead to the uncovering of drugs and over $400,000 of cash.

Merced CHP officers say after a vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Ram, K9 Bruce helped investigators confirm that approximately $300,000 heat-sealed in plastic bags were contaminated with the smell of drugs.

That same day, officials say K9 Beny helped investigators sniff out marijuana and $179,880 inside a backpack while a vehicle stop was being conducted on a 2020 Chevy Silverado.

“How remarkable are these K9s? We are grateful not only to have two of the greatest K9s working on our department but to have them working in our area is truly amazing,” Merced CHP said in a post on Facebook on Friday.