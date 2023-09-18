MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced City Council announced the appointment of the new city manager after voting unanimously during the open session meeting on Monday.

City officials say Scott McBride will serve as the city manager upon the planned departure of City Manager Stephanie Diaz. McBride will oversee day-to-day operations, including responsibility for 530 employees who serve nearly 90,000 residents.

Scott McBride.

Scott has spent the past several years learning the city from the inside out. He has the passion and knowledge to continue our important work in one of California’s fastest-growing cities. Like his predecessor, Ms. Dietz, Scott will serve as a critical link between the city and our residents, and I know he will continue to strengthen our partnerships, services, and programs. Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto

McBride has been with the City of Merced since 2017 joining as a Director of Development Services, where officials say he has been instrumental in securing more than $72 million in funding for affordable housing projects.

“His experience, combined with his forward-thinking approach to affordable housing, infill, commercial, and retail development initiatives, will continue to foster a climate that will be beneficial as Merced grows,” said City Manager Stephanie Dietz.

McBride is set to be officially appointed on Nov. 16.

“I will strive to give my best to the community where I grew up… Our team will continue to build on the very productive work underway as we strive to create a transparent, responsive government that serves our city’s residents, businesses, and stakeholders,” said McBride.