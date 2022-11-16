MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two.

CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA was driving her sedan eastbound on Avenue Two when she approached the stop sign at Santa Fe Drive. A 39-year-old man was driving his SUV southbound on Santa Fe Drive when he approached the intersection on Avenue Two.

Officials say the woman failed to yield to the SUV and made a left turn. The man was unable to stop in time which caused the front of their cars to collide. The sedan was pushed southeasterly into a BMW that was stopped on Santa Fe Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other drivers sustained no injuries, according to officials.

CHP is still investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The other two drivers involved remained at the scene and were cooperative.