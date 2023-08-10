MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of police officers, firefighters, and first responders from around the world competed for medals at the World Police and Fire Games this year in Canada.

Two Central Valley police officers from Mendota brought home a couple of medals.

“The 2023 World Police and Fire Games was the largest sporting event in the province of Manitoba, so everyone around here is feeling the excitement,” said Joshua Comen, who is a Mendota Police Officer.

Anthony Aguilar is a police officer and a pro-MMA fighter, he’s been practicing jiu-jitsu for about three years.

“I started wrestling in high school and then I was asked to go to college for wrestling but I didn’t want to do that, I wanted to do something bigger so then that’s when I took on boxing, Muay Thai, and then jiu-jitsu,” said Officer Aguilar.

This year was his first time competing in the games, and he brought home a gold medal in No Gi Jiu Jitsu.

Officer Aguliar always knew he never wanted to stop competing in Jiu-Jitsu, but he also had another dream.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. Ever since I was a kid, I’d sit down on the couch with my dad and we’d just watch cops,” said Officer Aguilar.

Now, every day he gets to live out both of his dreams.

But it’s not just the medals he competes for, he knows there’s a lot of kids in the community looking up to him.

“The children when they see one of their officers at the school go and accomplish something like this I hope it gives them that motivation as well,” said Officer Aguliar.

This year, Officer Aguliar was asked to go to the games by Lt. Galaviz who had competed in the games before.

“He pushes me to my limits, and we’ve got each other’s backs to the fullest,” said Officer Aguliar. “He tells me the same thing I got you, little brother I got you, he’s a blessing in disguise.”

Lt. Gerardo Galaviz has been with the Mendota Police Department for four years and has been wrestling since he was in fifth grade.

He knew bringing Aguilar with him to compete this year in Canada was the right move.

“It’s a competition and he’s a competitor so I was like hey you know what might as well get another good competitor out here,” said Lt. Galaviz.

Lt. Galaviz and Officer Aguliar have had a strong bond since they began working together.

“We’re inseparable, that’s my right-hand man right there that guy is my twin I guess you can say,” said Lt. Galaviz.

For Lt. Galaviz, getting to watch Officer Aguliar compete this year was a big deal.

“It’s intense because it’s like you wanna go out there and help him out but you know it’s nerve-wracking he went out there and handled business and got gold so after that it was a relief,” said Lt. Galaviz.

But Officer Aguilar wasn’t the only one to bring home a medal Lt. Galaviz also brought a third-place medal home in No Gi Jiu Jitsu.

For this small town, it’s an accomplishment felt throughout the community.

“I’m very fortunate to have these two officers on my team and I couldn’t be more proud to support them in what they are doing,” said Kevin Smith who is the Mendota Chief of Police.