MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ahead of the City of Mendota’s regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday night, Rolando Castro resigned from the city council after his arrest on Sunday.

Castro sent this letter to the city clerk for Mendota, Celeste Cabrera-Garcia where he resigned from his position.

“Effective immediately I resign from my position on the Mendota City Council due to personal reasons. While I focus on my priorities, which is my family, I ask that the public and the media respect our privacy. The media has created a detriment to my family and I with their recent senseless activities.” -Ronaldo Castro, former mayor of Mendota

The City of Mendota is scheduled to hold its city council meeting on Tuesday evening, where they are scheduled to accept nominations for the new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore.

The position of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore is not voted by the public, but by the council itself. Mendotas’ City Council consists of five at-large elected council members.

Mendota police say that at around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to a domestic violence incident in Mendota. 38-year-old Castro has left the home at the time but officers found his vehicle and made a traffic stop where he was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Around 4:30 a.m. police say Castro posted bond on his bail and was released from jail. He has a court date scheduled for February 23.