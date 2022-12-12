MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mayor of Mendota, Rolando Castro, was arrested on Sunday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Mendota Police Department.

Police say that around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Blanco Street in Mendota. A person had reported a domestic violence incident had occurred and that 38-year-old Castro had left the home.

Officers say they found Castro’s vehicle and made a traffic stop. Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail. Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Castro posted a $2,500 bond on his $25,000 bail and was released from jail. Castro has a court date scheduled for February 23.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.