LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The memorial services for a local police chief who passed away last week has been announced.

The Livingston Police Department announced on Thursday that Chief Charles “Chuck” Hale had passed away from medical complications on the evening of May 16.

A memorial service is being held on Friday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Exhibitor’s Hall on the Los Banos Fairgrounds in Los Banos, CA. Following the service, there will be a law enforcement procession to Dos Palos Cemetary in Dos Palos, CA.

Officers say that Hale led the Livingston Police Department after being appointed Police Chief in 2022 after serving as Interim Police Chief for the community.

Hale brought with him 25 years of law enforcement experience to the Livingston community and had served as a Lieutenant with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office prior to his arrival in Livingston, according to officials.