FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around 75 cyclists rode from REI in Fresno to 559 Beer in Clovis in honor of the cyclist who was killed in an accident near Woodward Park.

RELATED| Friends mourn bicyclist hit and killed by truck near Fresno’s Woodward Park

Paul Moore, 61, was killed in January after he was hit by a vehicle near Audubon Drive and Friant Road.

The money from the ride went towards a memorial bench being created in Moore’s honor.