Memorial golf tournament honors ‘Buchanan Eight’ on Veterans Day

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Veterans Day in Fresno saw a crowd of golfers coming together to raise money for veteran rehabilitation. The 15th Annual Hubbard-Baro memorial golf tournament took place at Fort Washington Country Club.

The tournament honors the “Buchanan Eight” who were graduates of Buchanan High School. All eight lost their lives serving in the military.

Among them were two best friends: Corporal Jeremiah Baro and Lance Corporal Jared Hubbard. Both were killed in Iraq 15 years ago. For their parents, coming to a memorial in their honor sometimes makes it feel like it was yesterday.

“It’s like having a funeral every year, yeah,” says Jeff Hubbard, Jared and Nathan’s father.

Between Jeff Hubbard and Terry Baro, they lost three sons in the span of three years: Jared and Jeremiah in 2004 and Hubbard’s youngest, Nathan, in 2007.

“Now they were guys, but they were great guys,” Hubbard expressed.

In 2005, friends of the boys put together a small memorial golf tournament to honor them.

“We’ll never forget what they’ve done for us and what they mean to us,” says Ashley Bowers, committee member and volunteer for the Hubbard-Baro memorial golf tournament.

Following the deaths of Baro and the Hubbard brothers, five more young men from Buchanan High School in Clovis were killed in active combat. Since then, they’ve become known as the ‘Buchanan Eight.’

The Hubbard-Baro memorial golf tournament now serves to honor them as well.

“It’s just really an honor that they continue this after 15 years and praise God that it just keeps going,” says Baro.

Since it started they have raised more than $400,000. The funds are donated to the Fresno VA Hospital to help veterans.

As painful as it is, Hubbard’s father and Baro’s mother says they are thankful to the community for helping all Central Valley veterans.

“What happened actually turned into a good thing and we’re able to help other veterans coming home, all this goes to the VA and their recovering rooms and buys equipment and helps our returning soldiers today and that’s the important part, I think if we can use what happened to us for that purpose, I think it’s a good thing,” Baro said.

To learn more about the memorial tournament or sign up for next year visit: https://www.hubbardbarogolf.com/

