FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This Memorial Day weekend may be especially busy with travelers.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is readying for record-setting passenger numbers. Meanwhile, roads will be crowded despite high gas prices.

The average vehicle in the U.S. gets 25 miles per gallon. At six dollars a gallon, that’s about a quarter a mile.

A 125-mile trip to Pismo Beach and back costs about $60.

At 258 miles away, a Las Vegas trip costs $124 in gas.

For those traveling alone, that can be more expensive than flying.

“Car travel is going to be about a 5% increase. Air travel is going to see about a 25% increase. And then all other modes of transportation, busses, trains, cruise ships, those are actually going to see about a 200% increase in travel over last year,” AAA Northern California Public Relations Lead Aldo Vazquez said.

Expect more travelers this Memorial Day Weekend, nationwide, and here in Fresno.

Vikkie Calderon of Fresno-Yosemite International Airport says passenger numbers are already above pre-pandemic levels, putting the airport on track to set a new record. “A lot of the airlines have added more capacity, more seat capacity. They’ve added additions to their schedules.”

Fresno-Yosemite International Airport published this update on recent changes:

New Aha! twice weekly service to Reno-Lake Tahoe.

United Airlines resuming daily service between Fresno and Chicago operated with a mainline aircraft starting June 3.

Aeromexico increasing seat capacity to Guadalajara by operating daily flights from six days a week beginning June 14 – August 31, and twice daily service on Tuesdays through August 31.

Southwest adding a fourth Las Vegas flight to their July 5 – September 5 schedule operating Sunday – Friday.

United Airlines increasing seat capacity to the Denver market by operating three daily flights from two and transitioning to a mainline aircraft on two of their three flights.

American Airlines increasing daily Dallas Fort Worth service to four flights from three.

Surprisingly, high gas prices do not have the effect many might expect. Vazquez says, “What our data shows is that it’s not keeping people from traveling. If anything, people are still getting out there and they’re still heading out to their destinations.”