Memorial Bench Program to Launch for Tulare County Parks

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Parks has launched a new memorial program that will pay homage to the park’s long-time supporters, according to park officials.

Tulare County Parks is kicking off the program on Tuesday at Mooney Grove Park with the first bench installation to launch the Memorial Bench Program. Officials say this dedication commemorates a long-time park supporter, George Witte, on the 11th anniversary of his passing.

Following a lengthy battle with cancer, Witte’s wife and daughter felt the best way to honor him and continue his dedication to the community was to sponsor an arbor in his name.

“I often came to Mooney Grove to sit in George’s arbor and recall our lives together, and now I will sit on his bench and do the same. I think placing a commemorative bench is a wonderful program for our community and for our Park,” stated Carolyn Witte as she was selecting the site for George’s bench.

Long-time park supporter, George Witte

As the arbor sponsorship program transitioned to a more corporate-based sponsorship program, officials say Witte’s family chose to honor him with the very first commemorative bench to be placed within the park. “I like to imagine Dad just sitting on his bench watching the ducks and squirrels enjoying every minute of it,” said Cara Witte-Fusinato, George’s daughter.

“Thank you to George’s family for being the first to participate in this new sponsorship program. I’m so happy to hear of all the pleasure George got from Mooney Grove Park and I look forward to other community members and organizations making an investment in our County Parks,” shared Amy Shuklian, Tulare County Supervisor, District 3.

Tulare County Parks wants to encourage the community to get involved. The public can get involved by:

Donations: Tulare County Parks is partnering with Friends of Tulare County to receive donations. Donations may be tax deductible and can be made online at the Parks donation page.

Becoming a member and/or volunteer: Community members can contact Tulare County Parks to be notified when the membership program launches as well as volunteer opportunities.

According to the Strategic Outreach Plan, a Memorial Bench would require a $5,000 donation; a memorial tree would require a $1,000 donation.

If you are interested in learning more about the sponsorship programs, you’re asked to call (559) 205-1100 or email TulareCountyParks@tularecounty.ca.gov.