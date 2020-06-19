Members of Fresno’s new commission on police reform announced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Lee Brand, City Council President Miguel Arias, Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, and Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer announced members of a new commission on police reform Friday.
Based on feedback from community leaders and formed on June 11, the commission will make recommendations to the city council for reform on policing practices.
The announced members of the commission are:
- Oliver Baines, Chair
- D’Aungillique Jackson – Fresno State NAACP, President
- Sandra Celedon, Fresno Building Healthy Communities, Executive Director
- Greg Garner, Retired Chief of Police, City of Selma
- Mariah Thompson, National Lawyers Guild
- Todd Frazier, Fresno Police Officers Association, President
- Aaron Foster, Faith in the Valley
- Ron Manning, City of Fresno Police Department, Sergeant
- Bob Mitchell, Community Leader
- Ashley Rojas, Fresno Barrios Unidos, Executive Director
- Michael S. Reid JD, MBA, Deputy Chief, City of Fresno Police Department
- Luisa Medina, Community Member
- Scott Baly, Fresno County Public Defender’s Office
- Angie Isaak, Retired City of Fresno Police Officer
- Dr. Joseph Jones, Fresno Pacific University, President
- Deep Singh, Jakara Movement
- Efrain Botello, Boys and Men of Color
- Mark Salazar, City of Fresno Police Department, Captain
- Brian King, Fresno EOC Street Saints
- Annalisa Perea, State Center Community College, Vice President
- Dr. James Pitts, Fresno State Department of Criminology, Professor
- Gloria Hernandez, Community Advocate
- Mai Thao, Civic Engagement Director, Hmong Innovating Politics
- Grisanti Valencia, Youth Organize California
- Pastor DJ Criner, Saint Rest Baptist Church
- Pastor BT Lewis, Rising Star Church
- Keisha Thomas, Fresno Unified School District, President
Veva Islas, Fresno Unified School District Trustee
- Marcel Woodruff, Faith in the Valley
- Phil Cooley, Deputy Chief, City of Fresno Police Department
- Adrian Jones, Fresno Housing Authority, Chair
- Brandon Dixon-James, Financial Advisor
- Rev. Simon Biasell, Woven Community, Westminster Presbyterian Church
- Rod Wade Jr., United Fresno
- John Leal, State Center Community College District, President
- Gail Gaston, Community Advocate
- Robert H. Oliver, Retired Judge
