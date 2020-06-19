Members of Fresno’s new commission on police reform announced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Lee Brand, City Council President Miguel Arias, Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, and Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer announced members of a new commission on police reform Friday.

Based on feedback from community leaders and formed on June 11, the commission will make recommendations to the city council for reform on policing practices.

The announced members of the commission are:

Oliver Baines, Chair

D’Aungillique Jackson – Fresno State NAACP, President

Sandra Celedon, Fresno Building Healthy Communities, Executive Director

Greg Garner, Retired Chief of Police, City of Selma

Mariah Thompson, National Lawyers Guild

Todd Frazier, Fresno Police Officers Association, President

Aaron Foster, Faith in the Valley

Ron Manning, City of Fresno Police Department, Sergeant

Bob Mitchell, Community Leader

Ashley Rojas, Fresno Barrios Unidos, Executive Director

Michael S. Reid JD, MBA, Deputy Chief, City of Fresno Police Department

Luisa Medina, Community Member

Scott Baly, Fresno County Public Defender’s Office

Angie Isaak, Retired City of Fresno Police Officer

Dr. Joseph Jones, Fresno Pacific University, President

Deep Singh, Jakara Movement

Efrain Botello, Boys and Men of Color

Mark Salazar, City of Fresno Police Department, Captain

Brian King, Fresno EOC Street Saints

Annalisa Perea, State Center Community College, Vice President

Dr. James Pitts, Fresno State Department of Criminology, Professor

Gloria Hernandez, Community Advocate

Mai Thao, Civic Engagement Director, Hmong Innovating Politics

Grisanti Valencia, Youth Organize California

Pastor DJ Criner, Saint Rest Baptist Church

Pastor BT Lewis, Rising Star Church

Keisha Thomas, Fresno Unified School District, President

Veva Islas, Fresno Unified School District Trustee

Veva Islas, Fresno Unified School District Trustee Marcel Woodruff, Faith in the Valley

Phil Cooley, Deputy Chief, City of Fresno Police Department

Adrian Jones, Fresno Housing Authority, Chair

Brandon Dixon-James, Financial Advisor

Rev. Simon Biasell, Woven Community, Westminster Presbyterian Church

Rod Wade Jr., United Fresno

John Leal, State Center Community College District, President

Gail Gaston, Community Advocate

Robert H. Oliver, Retired Judge

