Megerian Rugs: Weaving Armenian Treasures For Decades

A vintage rug 160 years old that was ripped in two helped reunite a family torn apart by tragedy.

“So during the genocide, a mother had a thought to split this rug into two pieces. Gave it to each of her daughters and told them if you lose each other then maybe with the help of the two rugs you can find each other someday,” says Galina Khachaturova of Megerian Rugs.

A rug with an incredible story to tell. Among the many beautiful treasures at Megerian Rugs in Yerevan Armenia.

The factory itself has it’s own incredible story. A family business started in 1917 in New York with showrooms internationally. But the heart of the company is based in Yerevan, Armenia.

Our tour guide Galina was joined by company owner Raffi Megerian. We watched in awe as the rug makers demonstrate the weaving technique. They work so fast, it’s hard to see it but we’re told the double knot is what makes Armenian rugs unique.

4,800 knots for one line of a large sized carpet. Each weaver makes about 25,000 knots a day. That translates to a long time investment to get the job done. “An average sized rug takes nine months to weave. Just like when a woman is pregnant, it takes 9 months to form a baby,” Galina explains.

Megerian Rugs has 22 weaving facilities in Armenia, providing jobs to thousands of workers. Creating works of art that grace the walls and floors of churches, homes, and places of historic significance.

Nine months to completion, a literal labor of love. Creating heirlooms for families, that even keep families together. Like the genocide rug torn apart by tragedy, but reunited two sisters, 50 years later.