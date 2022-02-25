FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Every year the Leon. S. Peters Award is given to someone who has shown outstanding leadership through the devotion of time and talents to better the greater Fresno community.

This year’s recipient is Thomas G. Richards of the Penstar Group.

The award was created in 1984 and honors Central Valley leaders who demonstrate the same character and this exemplified by Leon S. Peters.

“Tom deserves this kind of award because he’s the kind of guy that’s never gonna tell anybody about his successes — about what he does,” says Richards’ partner Sue V. McDiarmid, MD.

Richards has worked on several efforts aimed at ending homelessness in the Fresno area.

“He helped write the first 10-year plan for homelessness for the city and county of Fresno over 12 years ago,” says Congressman Jim Costa, Richards’ close friend. “He continues to be involved in that effort.”

Additionally Richards has spent time working with the Big Fresno Fair.

“During his term on the fair, the fair went from being kind of scary to being a place where you’ll be happy to take your family and you feel safe and he had a lot to do with that,” says. Leta M. CiaVaglia, President of The Penstar Group.

Richards was part of the effort to revitalize Downtown Fresno.

“[He] has literally put his own financial resources as a commitment to an investment for a better Downtown Fresno,” says Congressman Costa.

As chairman for the High-Speed Rail Authority, Costa says he took on a very difficult task.

“We’ve never built high-speed rail in America, and the subject is controversial,” Congressman Costa said. “But Tom’s never backed away from controversial issues.”

Described as unselfish, Richards’ friends say he looks for opportunities to help people, and those efforts are just part of what makes Thomas Richards the 2022 recipient of the Leon. S. Peters Award.