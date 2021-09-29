Meet the organizations you can help with the 2021 Granville Home of Hope fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In less than a month, one lucky person will be the winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope. The tickets are now on sale.

For 15 years the Granville has been helping out local nonprofits with funds raised from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. Flindt Andersen, founder and president of Parents & Addicts In Need or PAIN, says that before his organization came along in 2009 nobody was providing the types of services and education provided by the non-profit in the midst of the opioid epidemic in America.

Another benefactor of the Granville Home of Hope is Breaking the Chains, an organization aiming to help survivors of human trafficking. Its funds come mainly from the community, says Tiffany Apodaca, the organization’s co-founder and CEO.

“This money is money that we’re using as seed money to be able to have our own facility and be able to accommodate all of our staff and everything,” Apodaca says. “Just in the last two years, we’ve gone from 3 employees to twelve.”

The Central California Food Bank is the original beneficiary of the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser.

“We anticipate that there will be an uptick here in this next year, so Granville Home of Hope couldn’t come at a better time, it’s a win-win,” said Kym Dildine, Co-CEO, Central California Food Bank.

Established in 2004, the Foundation for Central Schools’ core mission, they say, is to help advance student development and participation.

“This past year has been a very strong fundraising year. Just like many other nonprofits, businesses and schools and especially for the foundation, we have struggled,” said Serena Dohi, the Executive Director for the Foundation for Central Schools.

The Art Of Life Cancer Foundation‘s mission is to give hope to those impacted by cancer. With the help of the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser, the organization created a healing garden at Woodward Park.

“There’s a lot of hope and healing that a person experiences by just visiting the garden,” says Liz Ray, a representative with the Art of Life Cancer Foundation.

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties aims to give hope and a voice to foster youth in the area.

“We know the needs of the foster youth in terms of having that stable environment and having that one-on-one caring adult to walk alongside them,” says Wilma Tom Hashimoto, the Executive Director of CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties.

There are 11 organizations that benefit from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser, all aiming to make the Central Valley a better place to work and live.

Angels of Grace

Art Of Life Cancer Foundation

Breaking The Chains

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties

Central California Food Bank

Foundation for Central Schools

Foundation for Clovis Schools

Foundation for Sanger School

Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program

Hinds Hospice

Parents & Addicts In Need (PAIN)

For $100 you have a chance at winning a Granville home, valued at over $500,000. It’s in the gated canvas on the Bluffs neighborhood at Copper River Ranch in northeast Fresno. 100% of this year’s proceeds will benefit 11 local charities.



You can buy tickets here or by calling (559) 440-8388.

The grand prize drawing is scheduled for Oct. 13.