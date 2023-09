VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a new four-legged member of the Visalia Police Department.

Visalia Police say Maui is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever. She recently completed a 6-week law enforcement K-9 narcotics training.

She is an adorable, laser-focused narcotics detection K-9 and we are SO EXCITED to have her be part of our VPD family. Visalia Police

“Maui”

Maui’s specialty includes narcotics detection and socializing with the community, police say.