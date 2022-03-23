FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department welcomed four new mounted patrol officers to the force on Wednesday.

Officer Chris Clark, Officer Shelbi Rose, Officer Moriah Pollach, and Reserve Officer Andre Ramos were announced as the newest members of the mounted patrol unit.

In a video the department shared on Facebook, the officers are seen proudly standing next to their new horse partners.

The department says that its mounted patrol unit is one of the last remaining in the San Joaquin Valley.

The mounted patrol unit is often seen out at the Farmers’ Market in the River Park Shopping Center, and patrolling around Grizzlies Stadium during the baseball season.

Mounted patrol officers also lend a hand patrolling various shopping centers across the city each year during Operation Christmas Presence.