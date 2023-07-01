CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The newest crime fighter on the streets of Clovis doesn’t carry a gun but instead has agility, a powerful sense of smell, and speed to catch up to pretty much anything his handler asks him to.

The Clovis Police Department says K9 Bosco is a Slovakian-born Belgian Malinois, who now lives with Clovis police officer Jacob Mulhern here in the Central Valley.

Bosco, who turns 2-years-old in July, takes his verbal commands from Officer Mulhern in both Slovakian and Czech.

The department says that the pair has been assigned to patrol since completing their training, and they encourage the public to wave “Hi” if you see them on the streets of Clovis.